FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $43,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

