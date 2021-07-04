FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $48,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.60 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.