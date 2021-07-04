FIL Ltd Sells 1,332 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $45,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.45 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

