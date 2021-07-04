FIL Ltd Sells 1,763 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

