FIL Ltd Sells 6,179 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $63,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 88,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $451.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.