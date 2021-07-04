FIL Ltd Sells 83,913 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,913 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.56% of DXC Technology worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

