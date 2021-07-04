FIL Ltd Takes $47.31 Million Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,603,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,310,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

SLQT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

