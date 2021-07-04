FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,427 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Texas Pacific Land worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $40,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,013. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.35. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

