Filecoin Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.00 or 0.00167198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.02 billion and $328.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00138246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,370.49 or 1.00241074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00911050 BTC.

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 85,044,077 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

