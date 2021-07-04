FinNexus (FNX) Price Up 5,098.4% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $344,655.11 and $486.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 5,098.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00796929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

