FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $53.31 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,573,664 coins and its circulating supply is 336,129,304 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

