Fireball (FIRE) Trading Up 87% Over Last Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Fireball has a market capitalization of $90,945.68 and approximately $977.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00013025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fireball has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,774 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

