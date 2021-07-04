Fireball Market Cap Hits $89,178.80 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00013130 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $89,178.80 and $82.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 73% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.11 or 0.00271073 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,773 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

