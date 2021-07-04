FirmaChain (FCT) Price Up 113.5% Over Last Week

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

