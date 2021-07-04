First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $76.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.