First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.29% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $71.24 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $72.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.25.

