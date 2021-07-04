FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $385.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.93 million and the lowest is $361.81 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

