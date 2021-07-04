FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FirstService stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

