Flamingo Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $56.65 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00131237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00167703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.48 or 0.99700994 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

