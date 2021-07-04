FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

