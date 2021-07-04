Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of FND stock remained flat at $$105.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 479,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,854. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

