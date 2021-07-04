Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $8,808.59 and $19,917.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00800009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

