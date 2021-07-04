Fluity Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market cap of $1.54 million and $53.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,260,193 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.