Flux (FLUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $412,962.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $21.63 million and approximately $412,962.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,727,775 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

