FOAM Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. FOAM has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $19,796.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,573,850 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

