Folder Protocol Price Tops $1.38 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $712,748.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

