Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,572 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

