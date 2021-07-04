Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,330. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.