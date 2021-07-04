Fractal Trading Down 22.4% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $2.78 million and $179,347.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00133197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.51 or 1.00096773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

