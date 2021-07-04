Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,318 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

