Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,403 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $290.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.62 and a 52-week high of $290.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.