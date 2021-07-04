Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.62% of Galiano Gold worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $11,137,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.