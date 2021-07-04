Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 116,143 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 116,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE APAM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

