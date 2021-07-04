Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 383,700 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.88% of Applied Therapeutics worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 196.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $219,254 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APLT opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

