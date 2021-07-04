Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

