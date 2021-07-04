Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

