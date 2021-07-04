Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 559.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hologic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

HOLX stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

