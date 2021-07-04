Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,699 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Hostess Brands worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.41 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.