Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,801 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Glacier Bancorp worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.