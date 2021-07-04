Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

