Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $15.05 Million in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.