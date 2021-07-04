Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $15.84 Million in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.40% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEPP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $6,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.