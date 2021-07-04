Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $15.85 Million in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 32.81% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

