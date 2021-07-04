Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199,155 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.50% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 185,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

