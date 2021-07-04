Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 32.81% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $34.57.

