Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 102,361 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4,247.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Five9 worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

FIVN stock opened at $187.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

