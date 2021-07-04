Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,168 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

