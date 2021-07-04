Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 627,700 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of ContextLogic worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

