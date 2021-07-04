Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $145.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

