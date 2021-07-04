Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.